Hero rescues bird trapped in Dubai shopping centre roof

A man who rescued a bird that was trapped in a shopping centre roof in Dubai has been hailed as a community hero.

The member of the public used a ladder to climb up the front of the Manal Centre in the Naif area of Deira to free the creature.

He had earlier tried using a pole, before fetching a ladder and returning 15 minutes later, as onlookers gathered around to watch. It appeared to have been tangled in wiring on the mall's front signage.

Footage of the man's kind gesture was captured on video on Sunday by a local travel blogger called World with Maria.

She wrote that the bird got stuck in some wires.

"Some kind men decided to help it and not just ignore it like everyone else. Only in Dubai!" she said.

The shopping centre is just a few streets from where two men caught a cat that fell from a balcony using a blanket. Footage of the rescue was shared by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

The two men, along with two others who helped, including the man who shot footage of the incident, were each given Dh50,000 by the Ruler's office in recognition of their good deeds and example to the community.

Naif, a district of bustling shops, markets and low-cost restaurants, is one of the city's most densely populated areas, located on the Deira side of Dubai Creek.

