Sheikh Mohammed praises 'act of kindness' after cat is rescued from Dubai balcony

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday shared a heartwarming video of two men rescuing a cat from a building.

The cat was hanging from the balcony of an apartment on the second floor.

The animal jumped to safety as two men below held a large sheet to catch it.

In the video, the men can be seen catching the cat in time and making sure the little animal is unhurt as it walks away.

"God have mercy on the merciful," tweeted Sheikh Mohammed.

Sheikh Mohammed said he was proud and happy to see such kind gestures and asked if anyone knew of the men so they could be thanked.

Proud and happy to see such acts of kindness in our beautiful city.

Whoever identifies these unsung heroes, please help us thank them. pic.twitter.com/SvSBmM7Oxe — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 24, 2021

