My Dubai Rent: Couple enjoy big city living in this Dh130,000 Business Bay apartment

My Dubai Rent takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they pay each month, see who they live with and ask what they like and don't like

Desha Gehi Makar, 32, from Mumbai and her husband Yash Makar, an insurance expert who grew up in Dubai, love big cities.

The couple believes the youthful energy and cosmopolitan vibe of a place add value to their daily life.

So, Business Bay, one of Dubai’s fast-growing residential and business hubs, was a natural choice for the pair, who got married in December 2017.

A spacious two-bedroom apartment at Tiara Residences with all amenities a stone’s throw away and priced within their budget of Dh130,000 a year ticked all the boxes for their perfect home.

How much do you pay for rent?

The rent for a two-bedroom in the building is Dh130,000. It is a brand new building and has all the facilities. Since we moved in, the rents have gone up a lot in Dubai in most areas. We got lucky and found a good deal.

What is the best part about living in Business Bay?

The main reason why we moved to this building is it is centrally located. Everything we need is in and around the area. The building has a salon, a Choithrams supermarket, a barber shop, laundry and a cafe. There is an Eppco petrol station at the next tower.

The metro station is just opposite the street. Bay Avenue, with a string of cafes and restaurants, is a few metres away.

It takes me six minutes to walk down to the Dubai Canal. There is absolutely nothing that I cannot find in this area.

Where did you live before moving here?

I was living in Sheikh Zayed Road when I came to Dubai five years ago. Then we moved to Mira Tower in Al Habtoor City. It was a great location and a lively place. We were living in a one-bedroom and wanted to move to a two-bedroom apartment.

How did you find your home?

We chose the Tiara Residences because all our friends were talking about it. We had also seen the place once. So we decided to go and check it and out and we loved everything about it. And the best part is it fits our budget too.

What do you like the most about your apartment?

Business Bay's Executive Towers, a complex of 12 tall buildings, sit at the heart of the high-rise district. Antonie Robertson / The National

It is a spacious two-bed. It has big bedrooms and living space. The corridors and balcony are big too.

There is so much you can do around the apartment. Just by walking around the apartment, I easily clock 5,000 steps on my Apple Watch.

The place has a calming effect. I have already earmarked two spots that will be just mine and I am planning to get my food and travel blog active and running again. This place already has a positive impact on my creative energy.

What personal touches have you made to make it your home?

We are just two weeks in this apartment, so there is a lot to do. But we have got our marriage hashtags ― ‘De said Ya’ and ‘YashSaidID’ ― coined from our names Desha and Yash framed in a floral backdrop.

We love travelling and now have enough space to place all the souvenirs we have collected. I also love to have candles and nice duvet covers to make the house look cosy.

What would you change about your home if you could?

As I said, we have recently moved into the apartment and we love everything about it. There is nothing that I want to change about it. There are no complaints and I hope it remains so.