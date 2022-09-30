Dazzling Al Wasl dome to 'reawaken' for Expo City Dubai opening on Saturday

The dazzling Al Wasl dome will shine bright once more as Expo City Dubai embarks on a new era on Saturday.

The glittering centrepiece of the world's fair is to spring into life in style with a spectacular show planned for the official opening of the legacy site.

Known as Expo’s crown jewel, the 360-degree translucent structure will remain at the heart of Expo City Dubai.

The 'Awakening of Al Wasl' show will get under way at 6.15pm, with organisers promising a celebration of the creative and enterprising spirit of the emirate.

Expo City Dubai opens to the public — in pictures

Expand Autoplay Expo City opens on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Visitor numbers are expected to build ahead of the full relaunch on October 1. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National

The vast dome will be lit up with colourful projection displays from Wednesday to Sunday each week and is free to visit.

The October 1 opening event marks one year since the Expo 2020 Dubai welcomed the world to the emirate, going on to draw more than 20 million visits during its six month-run.

Expo City Dubai last week announced a Dh120 one-day pass that will give people admission to at least four main pavilions from Saturday.

The pass will allow visitors access to the Vision and Women’s pavilions, which opens on Saturday. It will also offer entry to Terra, the Sustainability Pavilion and Alif, the Mobility Pavilion. They reopened in September as part of a soft launch.

The Vision Pavilion celebrates the life of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and the Women's Pavilion depicts the challenges faced by women and optimism for a more equal world.

More pavilions will be added to the one-day pass as these open.

Passes can be bought online at www.expocitydubai.com.

Children aged 12 and under and people with disabilities can visit all pavilions free but need a ticket to enter. They can pick up a complimentary pass at any ticketing booth at Expo City Dubai.

Access to the Surreal water feature, a cascading waterfall, as well as Al Wasl dome, is free.

Special programmes can be booked by school groups. There are workshops and science shows tailored for different ages for an in-depth understanding of the links between energy, water, food and transport.

The common areas of Dubai's latest neighbourhood are open to all visitors, with individual pavilion tickets priced at Dh50 per person.