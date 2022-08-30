Expo City Dubai opening hours, dates and how to get tickets: your questions answered

Read More: Expo City Dubai to welcome first visitors from September 1

Thousands of visitors are expected to descend on Expo City Dubai from this Thursday.

The date of the partial opening — which came earlier than expected — caused a flurry of excitement when it was announced on Monday.

Visitors will be able to reach the site directly by Metro, bus, car and taxi for the first time since Expo 2020 Dubai ended on March 31.

Here is what we know so far:

Which parts of Expo will be open from this week?

Main pavilions

Two of the anchor pavilions — Alif - the Mobility Pavilion and Terra - the Sustainability Pavilion — will open this week.

Terra, which hosts science experiments and a climate change-themed exhibition, was a key stop in Expo's school programme, during which every school in the country visited for free during the world's fair.

Mobility is home to nine-metre-tall, photorealistic models of Arabian explorers Ahmad ibn Majid and Ibn Battuta.

The structure itself, designed by Foster + Partners, contains a huge lift that moves dozens of visitors through the impressive structure.

For Dh50 ($14) per pavilion, adult visitors can access these sites. Children under 12 and people with disabilities have free access.

Garden in the Sky

Garden in the Sky, with its 360-degree views, will also open on Thursday, with adult tickets priced at Dh30 each. Children can enter for free.

Expo Metro station

The Metro has remained open since the close of the world's fair, but visitors were unable to go any further than the station and its main plaza.

Nine-metre tall statues of the Arabian explorers Al-Bakri, Ibn Battuta, and Ahmad ibn Majid statues at the Mobility pavilion. Charlotte Mayhew / The National

With single-journey tickets from just Dh3 for one zone, it remains the cheapest way to get to the Expo site and around town in general. Car parks that surround the site will also reopen.

What are the opening times?

Alif and Terra will be open daily from 10am to 6pm, while Garden in the Sky will open from 3pm to 6pm, extending to 10am to 6pm from Friday, September 16 onwards.

It is expected that the district, which opened until midnight or later during Expo, will keep its gates open later once fully open.

What isn't open yet?

Expo favourites including Al Wasl Plaza, the water feature — renamed Surreal — the Women’s Pavilion and the Vision Pavilion, as well as children’s playgrounds, will open from October 1.

Almost all of the country pavilions that were run by each nation during the six-month event have been packed up and shipped home.

A handful remain, including Saudi Arabia's and the UAE's flagship pavilion. Egypt and Morocco will also reopen at some stage.

Rising 55 metres above the ground, Garden in the Sky is an observation tower and 'flying park' in one, offering 360-degree views of the 4.38 square kilometre Expo site. Courtesy: Dubai Expo 2020

How much of Expo can I see this week — and do I need a ticket to wander around?

Organisers say "much of Expo City Dubai’s public realm will be open and is free to visit".

So, even those without a ticket will have the chance to relive the Expo magic.

But officials were unable to clarify by how much visitors can wander the site freely from Thursday.

Guests can walk from the Metro station to the open venues, so there should be a chance to stretch your legs and take in the district before the big opening on October 1.

Where to get tickets

Tickets will cost Dh50 per person, per pavilion, and are available at https://tickets.expocitydubai.com/ticket-office.

They can also be purchased at four box offices at Expo City Dubai from Thursday.

Will there be restaurants and other places to eat?

There is no word yet on whether the much-loved Saudi chicken joint Al Baik will return. Pawan Singh / The National

A host of food and beverage outlets are expected to reopen in October. However, there is no word yet on what exactly will be open for the September 1 launch, but visitors can expect organisers to have options on hand.

There is also no word yet on whether people see a return of Al Baik — the popular Saudi chicken outlet — and other staples, including the Irish Village.

Watch this space.

