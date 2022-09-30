Driver killed and six injured in Dubai Police bus crash in Sharjah

The driver of a Dubai Police bus transporting civilian employees was killed and six passengers were injured in a road accident in Sharjah on Thursday.

The bus was involved in a crash with a lorry on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road.

Sharjah Police said emergency services were called to the scene in the early hours of Thursday.

The Six Dubai Police employees who sustained moderate injuries were taken to to Al Qasimi and Al Kuwaiti hospitals in Sharjah.

A team from Sharjah Police visited those hurt in the crash.

“We wanted to check on the health conditions of the injured and wish them all a speedy recovery,” said Col Yousef Obaid bin Harmoul, director of Sharjah Police’s Comprehensive Police Centres Department.

“It was also to convey our condolences and those of Maj Gen Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander in Chief of Sharjah Police, to the family of the deceased, may God have mercy on his soul.”