Sharjah Police seize more than 200kg of drugs

Sharjah Police thwarted a recent large drug trafficking attempt and seized 216 kilograms of narcotics.

Officers confiscated 170kg of hashish, 46kg of crystal meth and 500 tablets of Captagon.

The drug shipment was smuggled through a seaport in the UAE and there were plans to distribute it across the country.

Officers in Sharjah received a tip-off and a task force was set up with the help of police forces in Abu Dhabi and Umm Al Quwain. The operation was called Precious Hunt.

“After receiving confirmed information about the smuggling attempt a task force was set up to monitor and analyse data,” said Lt Col Majid Al Asam, director of the anti-narcotics department.

“Officers identified the main suspect, who arrived in the UAE to receive the drugs.”

The suspect, who was under surveillance, led officers to his residence in a nearby emirate.

“His house was prepared as a storage facility to hide the drugs,” Lt Col Al Asam said.

Read more Sharjah Police seize more than 1,100kg of drugs in 2021

Investigations revealed the time and the port where the shipment was delivered, but a raid was carried out only after the suspect received the drugs and stored them at home.

The police did not disclose when the raid took place.

The man was arrested and told police officers that the drugs belonged to four different criminal organisations.

Other suspects arrested as part of the operation are still being questioned.

Lt Col Majid urged members of the public to help in the fight against drugs by reporting all suspicious activities to 8004654 or at dea@shjpolice.gov.ae.

Dubai Customs records 936 drug seizures in four months – in pictures