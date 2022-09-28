Crash outside Abu Dhabi hospital kills two

Two people were killed and another seriously injured after a car crashed into a pillar at the entrance of an Abu Dhabi hospital on Wednesday morning.

Abu Dhabi Police said initial investigations showed the driver lost control of the vehicle before smashing into street furniture outside Cleveland Clinic.

The force said police, ambulances, rescue teams and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority were called to the scene.

Police offered sympathies to the families of the deceased and wished the injured party a speedy recovery.

No further details were disclosed.

Police warned the public against spreading misinformation and urged them to obtain information from official sources.