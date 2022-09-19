Queen's funeral: Where to watch it in Dubai

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II promises to be one of the most attended state occasions in living memory with United Kingdom pageantry set to shine in all its glory as a nation says its final farewell to a much loved monarch on Monday.

The eyes of the world will fall on events from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall as images of the coffin procession and funeral service are beamed around the world.

Venues across the country will be showing the service live on public televisions, to give people an opportunity to share in the occasion.

A tenor bell will be tolled every minute to mark each year of the life of Queen Elizabeth II to signal the start of proceedings.

The state funeral service will be conducted by the Very Rev Dr David Hoyle MBE, Dean of Westminster from 2pm in the UAE.

The choirs of Westminster Abbey and Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, will sing hymns directed by Joseph McHardy.

Sky News and the BBC and will be showing wall-to-wall coverage of the funeral proceedings, with regular updates and coverage provided from CNBC and Bloomberg Television on OSN throughout the day.

The commemoration will be attended by around 500 members of foreign royal families, heads of state and overseas government representatives.

British schools in Dubai will close early to allow families to watch the televised funeral, while others will hold two-minutes of silence in respect of the monarch.

Where to watch

QE2

There can be few more fitting venues to watch events unfold from 2pm as Dubai’s oldest pub, the Golden Lion on board the QE2 at Port Rashid.

It is just three months since the 13-deck floating hotel hosted a birthday celebration for the queen during the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee.

Live streaming of the funeral promises to be a more sombre affair on board the former flagship ocean liner of the British Cunard Line, that was retired from service in 2008 and named after Britain’s longest serving monarch.

A book of condolences has been open for visitors to sign since the queen’s death on Thursday, September 8.

Reform Social & Grill

Another favourite with British expatriates living in Dubai is Reform Social and Grill in The Lakes. The British themed pub and restaurant will be showing the queen’s funeral procession on a big screen on Monday afternoon.

Mr Toads

All seven of the British pubs at Premier Inns across Dubai all be screening the events at Westminster throughout the day.

Each of the outlets will be serving traditional British food.

Marina Byblos Hotel

The Nell Gwynne Pub in Dubai Marina will be streaming live coverage of the funeral from 2pm.

Pier 7

The Scene restaurant is run by British chef. Simon Rimmer. It will be screening the queen’s funeral service in Dubai Marina.

Phileas Fogg's

There will be plenty of screens showing the service at the Montgomerie Golf Academy in Emirates Hills.

Double Tree by Hilton

The Notorious P. I. G will be open from 12pm in Jumeirah Beach Residence to give those wishing to watch events unfold a front-row seat.

Palm Jumeirah

Club Vista Mare is the place to go to watch footage of the day’s events, with Logs and Embers showing the programme from 1.30pm.

Media City

A huge outdoor screen at Garden on 8 in the Media One hotel will also be showing the funeral as it happens.