We Stand Together collects food and health kits for Pakistan

Hundreds of volunteers from across the emirates joined the We Stand Together initiative to provide aid for flood-battered Pakistan.

As part of the initiative, 1,200 tonnes of food, health and general hygiene items have been supplied, including 30,000 food kits, for Pakistan.

The UAE has been one of the first countries to provide emergency support to people in Pakistan and the relief kits will be delivered urgently.

READ MORE Hundreds gather across UAE to pack donations for Pakistan

The community volunteering effort saw citizens and residents of all ages and nationalities gather at three locations across the country, including Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Expo City Dubai and Expo Centre Sharjah, and pack the relief kits for four hours.

We Stand Together initiative was launched by Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), Dubai Cares and Sharjah Charity International in close coordination with the Ministry of Community Development (MoCD) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) in the UAE, with the support of nine other UAE humanitarian organisations including Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, The Big Heart Foundation, Dar Al Ber, International Humanitarian City, UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE), Sharjah Charity House, International Charity Organisation and Emirates Charitable Association.

Volunteers were grouped into teams to pack two types of relief kits, including food supplies and hygiene kits.

Food supplies included items such as flour, rice, lentils, oil among other non-perishable items, while the hygiene kits contained essential toiletries for women and children such as diapers, sanitary napkins and soaps among others.

Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, secretary-general of the ERC, praised volunteers for making We Stand Together a success and reducing the humanitarian toll of the rains and floods in Pakistan.

Mr Al Junaibi acknowledged the vital role of 12 humanitarian organisations in strengthening the UAE’s leading role in Pakistan.

Dr Tariq Al Gurg, chief executive of Dubai Cares, said: “The UAE has a long history of supporting countries in crisis and the resounding success of the We Stand Together nationwide volunteering initiative is a clear reflection of the country’s humanitarian values.

“The coming together of hundreds of volunteers of all ages and nationalities and from all parts of the country to support Pakistan during this time, highlights the deep-rooted culture of generosity and compassion that the UAE community proudly shares.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the volunteers for committing their time and efforts to this initiative and turning it into another UAE success story.”

Abdullah Sultan Bin Khadim, Sharjah Charity International CEO, said: “Praise be to God for the success of the We Stand Together initiative and for the achievement of its goals … The initiative embodies the values of synergy of people from all walks of life, including citizens and residents, women, men, young people and elderly as well as individuals and institutions.''

Young volunteers also explained why they helped.

“We learnt about what was happening in Pakistan and wanted to support through the We Stand Together initiative,” said Tia Aljayyusi and Sophia Taha, Grade 11 students from Dubai International Academy.

“What’s happening in the country is really sad. We were happy to contribute to this initiative by writing positive and motivational messages for the people affected by the floods as they really need all our support during this time.”