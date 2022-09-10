UAE air bridge aid reaches Sudan's flooded villages

Field teams from the UAE's Emirates Red Crescent have distributed food baskets and shelter materials to Sudanese families affected by torrential rains and floods.

The aid, which will benefit 3,500 people, comes as part of the UAE’s continuing relief and humanitarian efforts in Sudan. An air bridge is being operated to help those affected by torrential rains that have hit a number of states and villages.

ERC teams distributed aid to residents in Galala village — in a border area between the White Nile and South Sudan, more than 400 kilometres from the Sudanese capital, Khartoum — after they were stranded.

Emirati food aid was transported on small boats, the only way to reach the residents of the village, which has been. engulfed by torrential rains and floods.

Galala residents expressed their thanks to the UAE and its leadership for the aid.

In the village of “Al-Dabakaria Al-Bahr” of the Al Salam locality in the White Nile state, residents there did likewise.

Ali Al Noor Rahma said that torrential rains and floods swept through the village and neighbouring villages, destroying agricultural crops.

He added that the Emirati aid had brought hope to those afflicted by the humanitarian crisis. The families living without shelter or food are isolated from the world.

“Floods destroyed everything, including our homes and agricultural crops, and cut off roads until we became completely isolated and now people suffer from mosquitoes and diseases," said another resident, Mahdi Ali Muhammad. "We thank the Emirates Red Crescent for our relief."

Another resident, Fatima Muhammad Ahmed, added: "The flood came and with it came destruction. Even agriculture was not spared from the damage of the torrent that surprised us and made us live without shelter. All the houses were demolished. We thank the UAE for standing with us in order to alleviate our suffering.”