UAE sends fourth aircraft with 30 tonnes of aid to Sudan

The UAE has sent a fourth aircraft within a week carrying aid to help people affected by flash floods in Sudan.

A cargo of 30 tonnes of shelter materials and other basic items arrived at Khartoum International Airport on Friday, state news agency Wam said.

Dr Ahmed Ali Qalam from Sudan's Ministry of Social Development, staff from the UAE embassy in Khartoum and the UAE Red Crescent team were at the airport to meet the flight.

The assistance is in line with the UAE's humanitarian vision to help people in need, authorities said.

"This humanitarian aid comes within the framework of the historical relations linking the UAE with Sudan, and also falls within the framework of the UAE's policy and its humanitarian mission to help affected communities around the world through relief and humanitarian projects to support communities in need," said UAE ambassador to Sudan Hamad Al Junaibi.

Dr Qalam said the aid will be distributed to people in the affected areas.

"Emirati-Sudanese relations are well-established and historical. This relief aid confirms that Sudan is in the heart of the brotherly UAE, which is always first to support the Sudanese people in various circumstances and times," he said.

Last week, the UAE opened an air bridge to transport large quantities of aid to Sudan.

The Red Crescent said it was supervising the transfer of the relief supplies to Khartoum, which will be given to more than 140,000 affected people in several provinces.

The first aid flight, also carrying 30 tonnes of shelter materials, flew to Sudan on August 27.

Read More Sudan braces for more flooding as Nile hits highest levels since 1946

Sudan is reeling under severe flash floods. At least 89 people have been killed since the start of the country’s rainy season in May, an official said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the deluge continues in many areas.

About 20,000 houses have been “completely destroyed” around the country and more than 30,000 partly damaged, said Brig Gen Abdul Jalil Abdul Rahim, spokesman for Sudan’s National Council for Civil Defence.

The UN said more than 146,000 people have been affected by floods. Footage broadcast by local media has shown rising waters submerging villages.

Authorities have declared a state of emergency in six of the country’s 18 provinces.