Sheikha Fatima commends UN Women's director ahead of Abu Dhabi peace conference

Sheikha Fatima, Mother of the Nation, has commended the UN's efforts to support women's causes in a phone call with the executive director of UN Women, Dr Sima Bahous, on Tuesday.

The conversation, reported by state news agency Wam, comes days before Abu Dhabi hosts a UN conference to promote the role women play in contributing to peace and conflict prevention around the world.

The International Conference on Women, Peace and Security, which is being held under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima, also Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, will take place from September 8 to September 10.

“The commission is proud to participate in such an important forum that joins the world under one umbrella and comes in line with the UN's efforts to advance gender equality in all fields, especially in the peace and security sectors,” said Dr Bahous.

Dr Bahous expressed her appreciation for Sheikha Fatima's efforts to empower Emirati women and ensure they play a significant role in their communities through programmes run by the General Women's Union.

During the phone call, Dr Bahous also highlighted UN Women's enthusiasm in continuing to work towards the UN's fifth sustainable development goal to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.

The International Conference on Women, Peace and Security will review the achievements and challenges encountered in enacting UN Security Council Resolution 1325.

Passed in 2020, the resolution — the Security Council's first on women, peace and security — addresses the impact of war on women and the importance of their full and equal participation in conflict resolution, peace-building, peacekeeping, humanitarian response efforts and post-conflict reconstruction.

It also aims to protect women from violence.