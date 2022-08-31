Abu Dhabi Police report glider crash in the parking area of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

One person was injured in the accident

A glider crashed in the parking area of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on Wednesday. Victor Besa / The National
The National
Aug 31, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Abu Dhabi Police and Civil Defence teams are dealing with a glider crash that happened in the parking area of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on Wednesday evening.

One person suffered minor injuries, Abu Dhabi Police tweeted.

More details to come.

Updated: August 31, 2022, 3:21 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL