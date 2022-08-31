Abu Dhabi Police report glider crash in the parking area of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Abu Dhabi Police and Civil Defence teams are dealing with a glider crash that happened in the parking area of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on Wednesday evening.

One person suffered minor injuries, Abu Dhabi Police tweeted.

