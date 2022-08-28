UAE weather: Dubai and Abu Dhabi over 40°C for most of next week

Weather across most of the UAE will continue to be hot this week, with temperatures crossing 40°C.

There will be winds blowing at 15 to 25 kilometres per hour, which could mitigate the heat.

Fujairah, however, will be much cooler all week, with highs of 33°C and lows of 28°C.

Sunday is expected to highs of 41°C in Dubai and 42°C in Abu Dhabi.

In the coming days, weather is expected to mostly remain the same, except for cloudy conditions in the eastern emirates, according to the weekly forecast by the National Meteorology Centre.

“Fair to partly cloudy and clouds will appear eastwards in the afternoon. Light to moderate south-easterly to north-easterly winds... blowing dust during daytime, with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 35 km/hr,” the NCM said of Monday's forecast.

On Tuesday, the temperature is expected to be 42°C in Dubai and 41°C in Abu Dhabi.

It will continue to be somewhat cloudy at times, with a chance of convective clouds forming eastwards in the afternoon.

Winds in parts of the country will also be strong and could reach a speed of 40 kph.

On Wednesday, Dubai might see a slight dip in temperatures, with highs of 39°C. The NCM forecasts a high of 42°C in Abu Dhabi.

There will be a chance of convective clouds forming again in the eastern emirates in the afternoon, with strong winds that could reach 40kph.

And on Thursday, there could be highs of 44°C in Abu Dhabi and 41°C in Dubai.