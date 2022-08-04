UAE weather: heavy rain reported in the east of the country

Rain has started to fall in some parts of the UAE this afternoon, as the unusual weather persists across the country.

The National Centre of Meteorology reported heavy rain in parts of Al Ain, Nazwa in Sharjah and Lahbab and Margham in the eastern part of Dubai.

The Ministry of Interior urged people to follow the safety guidance issued by authorities in each emirate.

"MOI calls for caution and adherence to safety and prevention instructions issued by the authorities, as some eastern and southern regions of the country will witness a state of instability accompanied by rain and winds of varying intensity that raise dust," it said in an update on Thursday.

MOI calls for caution and adherence to safety and prevention instructions issued by the authorities, as some eastern and southern regions of the country will witness a state of instability accompanied by rain and winds of varying intensity that raise dust. — وزارة الداخلية (@moiuae) August 4, 2022

Videos shared by NCM showed heavy rainfall in eastern part of the country.

Earlier, NCM said conditions across the Emirates would be cloudy at times, with a chance of some rain, with convective cloud formation in the afternoon over some eastern and southern areas.

There will also be light to moderate winds, fresh and strong at times, blowing dust and sand. Temperatures will reach a maximum of 45ºC in Al Ain, 44ºC in Abu Dhabi, 43ºC in Dubai, 42ºC in Ras Al Khaimah and 36ºC in Fujairah.

Looking to Friday, the centre said the weather would be “fair to partly cloudy, in general, with a probability of some convective cloud formation eastward by afternoon”.

The winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times and blowing dust, with speeds of up to 40kph.

On Saturday, it will be partly cloudy while winds will be light to moderate, with speeds of 35kph.

Sunday is expected to be largely the same, with partly cloudy conditions accompanied by light to moderate winds, freshening at times and reaching speeds of 35kph.

Record rainfall and devastating floods affected large parts of the Northern Emirates last week.

The heaviest rainfall in 30 years caused severe flooding in parts of Fujairah and Sharjah last Thursday, with more than 800 people rescued by emergency personnel. Seven people lost their lives in the deluge.

Hundreds of volunteers took to the streets in Fujairah, accompanied by a member of the emirate's ruling family, to help clear debris and rainwater left behind by the flash floods.