Fujairah ruling family member joins major clean-up operation after emirate hit by floods

Latest: UAE authorities on alert again as summer rain falls on Northern Emirates

A member of Fujairah's ruling family pitched in to support a major clean-up operation under way in the emirate after flash floods caused widespread damage to homes and property.

Sheikh Dr Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, the son of Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, is seen wading through floodwaters, helping to clear debris and consoling those hit hard by days of torrential rain in videos shared online.

Sheikh Dr Rashid, chairman of Fujairah Culture and Media Authority, was praised for his sense of community spirit and compassion by social media users.

In one video, Sheikh Dr Rashid is shown consoling an elderly woman in tears after her home was damaged by the country's heaviest rain in decades.

He comforts the woman and tells her that the house will be repaired and be in even better condition than it was before the floods.

“God bless you,” said the elderly woman in the video.

Sheikh Dr Rashid visited a number of homes damaged during the hazardous weather, helping to bring hope to residents who have suffered in recent days.

Expand Autoplay A worker helps clear a road as pools of water remain after recent flooding. All photos: Pawan Singh / The National

The videos and pictures were widely circulated on social media, with many expressing their thanks.

“Our rulers are teaching us humanity and humility. May God protect them,” said Nabeel Al Ali on Twitter.

“Watching the video gave me goosebumps. He is very humble. God bless you,” said Abu Naif in a post on Instagram.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, visited Fujairah Exhibition Centre to thank volunteers who have answered the call to clear roads, clean homes and help life in the emirate return to normality.

Read more Volunteers sweep Fujairah streets as life slowly returns to normal after floods

He was joined on the visit by Hessa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development.

Hundreds of people have joined the “Together Hand in Hand” campaign set up by authorities to clear streets and other flood-hit areas of the emirate.

Some volunteers used their 4x4 cars to help pull out cars submerged in floodwaters while others have distributed food and water supplies to residents in need.

A nationwide emergency response sprang into action when the Northern Emirates were hit by heavy rain, and teams from civil defence and ambulance services across the country were sent to Fujairah and Khor Fakkan to move families from their flooded homes.

Seven people have died during the floods, Brig Gen Dr Ali Salem Al Tunaiji, Director General of the Ministry of Interior's Federal Central Operations, said on Friday.

More than 800 people were rescued and thousands more placed in temporary accommodation in Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, last week instructed the ERC and its centres across the country to provide all forms of logistical and field support to Emirati teams supporting those affected by the rain, in addition to putting the authority’s workers and volunteers on standby.

Volunteers help flood-hit Fujairah - in pictures