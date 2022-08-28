Emirati Women's Day: President sends message of gratitude to nation's women

President Sheikh Mohamed expressed his gratitude on Emirati Women's Day on Sunday.

Posting online, Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE's women were vital to its path and have always played a crucial role in that journey.

“On Emirati Women's Day, we extend our gratitude to the women of the UAE for their exceptional achievements in a wide range of fields and unflinching dedication to the progress of our society and country.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also honoured women on Sunday, sharing a video online.

“On Emirati Women's Day, we celebrate the Mother of the Emirates and role model for Emirati women, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

On Friday, he praised the achievements of women in the lead-up to Emirati Women’s Day.

He described them as “the soul and spirit of the country who have a bright future ahead”.

Emirati Women’s Day has been celebrated each year on August 28 since 2015.

The occasion holds significance throughout the UAE as an opportunity to recognise the many achievements of the nation’s women.

It also serves as a reminder of the steps the country has taken with regard to women’s rights and gender equality, since its formation more than half a century ago.