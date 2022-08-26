Sheikh Mohammed calls women the 'soul of the country' as Emirati Women’s Day approaches

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday praised the achievements of women, in the lead up to Emirati Women’s Day.

He described them as "the soul and spirit of the country who have a bright future ahead."

"About 70 per cent of the UAE graduates are women. At my office 85 per cent of employees are female," Sheikh Mohammed said in a video shared on social media.

"We have high hopes for them. Women in the UAE are dedicated to education and knowledge."

Since 2015, the UAE has recognised August 28 as Emirati Women's Day – an occasion to appreciate their efforts, celebrate their work and highlight their achievements.

Women in the Emirates continue to take up leadership positions and authorities have placed importance on honouring those who inspire others every day.

The country has over the years introduced and enhanced various laws that promote gender equity.

From passing a law on equal pay in 2018, to equal representation in the Federal National Council, the country's parliament, and even training women to go to space — efforts to empower women have intensified.

There are nine female Cabinet ministers in the UAE, who make up 27 per cent of the parliamentary body.

Women also represent 24 per cent of board members at federal and local entities.