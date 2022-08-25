Dubai ready to host Asia Cup 2022 cricket games including India versus Pakistan

Dubai Sports Council (DSC) confirmed on Thursday that the city was ready to “safely and securely” play host to matches throughout the 16-day tournament.

The emirate will host 10 of the 13 matches at this year’s Asia Cup cricket tournament, including the eagerly awaited clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday, August 28.

The emirate will also hold the opening fixture between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan this Saturday, August 27, at Dubai International Stadium.

The tournament was initially scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka but political turmoil there meant it had to be moved to a new host nation.

The final will also be held in Dubai on September 11.

Fans outside Dubai International Cricket Stadium last year before the start of the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. AFP

“We are delighted to host the 2022 Asia Cup, the second largest cricket event in the world,” said Khalid Al Zarooni, chairman of the board of Dubai Sports City.

“It is watched by millions of fans across Asia and beyond. Dubai International Stadium will host the tournament for the second consecutive time. The last edition was also held in Dubai in 2018.

“This reflects Dubai’s status as the best city to host such mega-events.”

The gates will open three hours before the matches start. The ground has a 25,000 seating capacity, which can expand to 30,000.

The stadium in Sports City is accessible by public transport with parking also available for those travelling by private car.

Tickets to the game between India and Pakistan, described as the “final before the final” sold out within hours of going on sale.

“Dubai is now a destination of choice for individual athletes and squads. It is an ideal location to host major sports events thanks to its accessibility and amenities required to welcome participants and the audience,” said Saeed Hareb, secretary general of the DSC.

“The UAE in general and Dubai, in particular, has gained the world’s confidence in its ability to host any event successfully.

“Dubai has set global benchmarks and is now a role model in hosting and organising major global sports events, such as cricket’s Twenty20 World Cup and the Indian Premier League at Dubai International Stadium.”

He said that the DSC is committed to hosting and organising popular sporting events to meet the desires of the various segments of the emirate’s multicultural society.

More than four million Indians and Pakistanis alone call the UAE their home.