Asia Cup 2022: schedule, squads and how to buy tickets for India v Pakistan in Dubai

Cricket fans in the UAE will get yet another opportunity to enjoy top-quality cricket when the Asia Cup T20 tournament begins in Dubai at the end of this month.

The tournament was supposed to be held in Sri Lanka but the political situation in the country and the logistical challenges of hosting many teams across venues posed an insurmountable challenge, forcing organisers to move the event at short-notice to the UAE.

Given that the Emirates has successfully held many editions of the Indian Premier League and also the T20 World Cup last year, it was the logical choice for a tournament of this scale.

The 2018 Asia Cup was also held in the UAE, where India beat Bangladesh off the last ball of the tournament to lift the 50-over title. However this year the Asia Cup will be a 20-over affair as teams prepare for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

The Asia Cup will kick off with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan on August 27. The final will be held in Dubai on September 11.

Hosts UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Hong Kong will play a qualifying round with the winners of that joining India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the main draw.

As expected, the biggest match of the tournament will be the clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai on August 28. It is the first time the two teams will face each other since their unforgettable clash in Dubai at the T20 World Cup last year where the men in green tasted their first win over India in a World Cup.

Expand Autoplay Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan scored an unbeaten fifty in a 10-wicket win over India at the T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Chris Whiteoak / The National

In the main tournament, six teams will be divided into two groups. India, Pakistan and the qualifier will be in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in Group B.

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the Super 4 round, where the sides will play against each other again before the top two sides qualify for the final.

Asia Cup 2022 schedule (all matches 6pm UAE time)

Group A

August 28: India v Pakistan, Dubai

August 31: India v Qualifier, Dubai

September 2: Pakistan v Qualifier, Sharjah

Group B

August 27: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, Dubai

August 30: Bangladesh v Afghanistan, Sharjah

September 1: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, Dubai

Super 4

September 3: B1 v B2, Sharjah

September 4: A1 v A2, Dubai

September 6: A1 v B1, Dubai

September 7: A2 v B2, Dubai

September 8: A1 v B2, Dubai

September 9: B1 v A2, Dubai

September 11: Final, Dubai

Tickets

Tickets for Asia Cup 2022 can be purchased on Platinumlist.net. Ticket sales began on Monday and prices start at Dh75. However, India-Pakistan match price starts from Dh250. As expected, the first batch of tickets for the August 28 match have been sold out with a few priced at Dh2,500 available. Fans can purchase tickets only through the website and will need to wait in an online queue.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Dinesh Karthik (wkt), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Sha, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmud Ullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taskin Ahmed.

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan yet to announce their squads.