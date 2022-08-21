UAE weather: more rain and dust clouds forecast

Parts of the UAE could be in for several more days of showers as unsettled weather persists, forecasters say.

The National Centre of Meteorology said a low pressure system could bring "rainy convective clouds" in the east and south by Sunday afternoon with strong winds of up to 45kph kicking up dust.

It comes amid an unsettled spell of weather for the UAE, with Sharjah and Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region hit by downpours on Saturday.

Parts of the UAE were also hit by showers on Friday, with the NCM posting footage of drivers dealing with tough conditions on the roads.

"[It will be] fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times," the NCM said in its Sunday forecast, "with a chance of some rainy convective clouds eastward and southward by afternoon. Light to moderate winds, fresh to strong at times [will cause] blowing dust".

Temperatures could reach highs of 49°C on Sunday and sink as low as 26°C, the NCM said.

The conditions are expected to last until at least Wednesday, with the east and south mostly affected. Several days of strong winds and dusty conditions are also expected, the NCM said.

Flash floods swamped parts of the UAE's east coast in July amid an unsettled summer. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

The UAE has experienced a particularly unsettled summer. Seven people died in flash floods that swamped the UAE's east in July.

More than 800 people were rescued and thousands more were placed in temporary accommodation after torrential rain inundated people's homes.

The NCM said it was the wettest July in decades.

