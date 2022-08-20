UAE weather: heavy rain in Sharjah with more dust storms forecast

Sharjah was hit by heavy rain on Saturday afternoon as the UAE braced for several more days of wet weather.

Further rainfall was reported in Al Dhafra, a large desert region of Abu Dhabi.

The NCM's five-day bulletin forecasts rain and dusty weather until at least Wednesday.

The forecast comes after downpours in the the Northern Emirates on Friday evening.

Footage shared by the NCM showed wadis overflowing with water as drivers contended with slippery conditions.

Moderate to heavy rain was recorded in Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah.

Abu Dhabi Police reminded motorists to take care when driving in wet weather.

"Abu Dhabi Police call on motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive Safely," the force said in a message on social media on Saturday afternoon.

More dust storms to come

Strong winds of up to 40 kilometres per hour could cause dust storms, leading to more bouts of low visibility for days to come.

Despite the unsettled conditions, temperatures will remain high on Saturday and into next week.

The mercury will rise to 47°C in some parts of Abu Dhabi.

Cloudy conditions will be accompanied by a drop in temperatures in Fujairah, which will see highs of 36°C.

