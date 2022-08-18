Long-term UAE resident to share Emirates Draw win with others in need

A long-term UAE resident who scooped Dh77,777 in the latest Emirates Draw said he will use part of his winnings to help others.

Khalil Roz, 74, who has lived in the UAE for 47 years, has participated in hundreds of other raffles without winning but was successful after a few attempts at the Emirates Draw.

“While I have no specific plans yet, I will be using a portion to help a few people that I know are in need,” Khalil said.

Two Indian residents made it an Independence Day to remember when they each won Dh77,777 in the draw.

The win brings Sandeepa Poojary and his family unexpected financial freedom. Image: Emirates Draw

For Sandeepa Poojary, 29, the win brings unexpected financial freedom for him and his family.

Eldest brother to three siblings, Sandeepa and his father had taken a loan out to build a house for their family, which he intends to now pay off with his winnings.

“I had just begun participating in Emirates Draw a few months ago, and I am genuinely surprised,” Sandeepa said.

Arvind Rajendran hasn't decided what to do with his winnings. Image: Emirates Draw

Meanwhile, Arvind Rajendran, 30, also from India and relatively new to the UAE, hasn't decided what to do with his winnings.

“I never thought I would win, so I have no specific plans at the moment, but I urge others to participate and win big with Emirates Draw while also supporting its unique coral reef restoration programme,” Arvind said.

Emirates Draws are held every Sunday and live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook, with seven lucky participants each winning Dh77,777.

The Dh100 Million Grand Prize, the largest in the region, has still to be claimed by a single person or group of people matching all seven numbers.

People can participate in the weekly draw by buying a Dh50 pencil that will support the planting of corals. After registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose a number randomly.