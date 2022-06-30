Diver wins Dh77,777 in Emirates Draw after being inspired by marine conservation work

A mother of two who was inspired to enter Emirates Draw after reading about its marine conservation work in a Spanish newspaper has won Dh77,777.

Asuncion Lopez, who has lived in the UAE for eight years, said she was shocked when she received an email saying she was one of seven people to win the weekly draw's raffle round.

A keen scuba diver who regularly visits Fujairah with her husband and two boys, aged 11 and 12, Ms Lopez said she decided to enter the draw after reading about its recently launched coral reef restoration programme.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw the email,” she said.

“I rushed to show my husband but he didn’t believe that I had won. I think once I receive my winnings, he’ll change his mind.



“My entire family is very passionate about diving and when I first read about Emirates Draw, I really wanted to support their efforts because I want to do my part to preserve the marine environment for my sons and all future generations.”

The recently launched programme aims to restore marine life by replanting coral in the UAE and surrounding coastlines.

After struggling financially through the pandemic, Ms Lopez said she plans to use some of her winnings towards a diving excursion with her family but will put the rest into savings.

Raheem P K, 31, an Indian resident based in Abu Dhabi, also won Dh77,777 in the latest draw.

He said he was in disbelief when he received the call congratulating him on the win.

“It’s the first time I have won anything even though I’ve participated several times,” he said.

“I can’t wait to pay off my loans and support my family.”

The father of two works as a sales executive in the capital.

To date, Emirates Draw has distributed more than Dh29 million in prize money to more than 21,000 participants.

Emirates Draws are held every Sunday and live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook, with seven lucky participants each winning Dh77,777.

The Dh100 Million Grand Prize, the largest in the region, remains up for grabs to be claimed by a single person or group of people who match all seven numbers from right to left.

People can participate in the weekly draw by buying a Dh50 pencil that will support the planting of corals. After registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose a number randomly.

