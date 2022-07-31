UAE's children are its true wealth, says Sheikha Fatima

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, has spoken of the crucial role the country's young people will play in its future.

The chairwoman of the General Women's Union, president of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and supreme chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation spoke as the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood opened its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi, coinciding with the anniversary of its establishment on July 30, 2003.

The new child-friendly headquarters was established with a generous donation from Sheikha Fatima, state news agency Wam reported.

The organisation plays a guiding role in motherhood and childhood-related issues and provides support in all relevant areas, including education, culture, health care, society and mental health, as well as ensuring the safety and security of children and mothers.

On this occasion, Sheikha Fatima said that UAE's keenness to care for children is based on principles and values that stem from the “depth of our progressive human civilisation” and aligns with the wise leadership's vision since the country's establishment by the late Sheikh Zayed, “who worked with all diligence and sincerity to develop the status and lives of children”.

“Sheikh Zayed translated his forward-looking vision weaving it around his belief that children are the true wealth that must be developed to reap its fruits in the future, by relying on them to advance the UAE's capabilities, and to preserve its rich resources.”

She said that Sheikh Khalifa carried the torch after Sheikh Zayed to lead the journey of achievement and success, and then “our beloved country was fortunate to be led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, prime minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, who have ensured that the UAE continues to occupy advanced rankings in international children's empowerment indicators”.

Sheikha Fatima said the opening of a new building for the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood in the Mushrif area in Abu Dhabi is an achievement to be added to the council's track record of work, programmes, activities and projects that support childhood.

It is necessary to maximise efforts and increase channels of co-operation and co-ordination between the Council, government, private and civil sector entities, to improve the services provided to children, and develop their capabilities and foster their ambitions, “which, in turn, advances our society and our comprehensive development process, according to a forward-looking vision to build a generation capable of leading the future of our dear homeland”.