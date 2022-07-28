Ajman resident scoops Dh77,000 after seeing name live-streamed on Emirates Draw

An Egyptian citizen was watching the Emirates Draw on live stream when he was shocked to see his name appear on screen as a raffle winner.

Mohsen Murad, a salesman in Ajman, was one of seven winners to scoop Dh77,777 in the latest draw.

Having previously won Dh7 several times on the weekly draw, Mr Murad, 39, said he could not believe his luck when his name appeared on screen.

The first thing the father of three did was thank God before celebrating the win with his family.

“I still can’t believe that I won,” he said.

“I was watching the live stream on Facebook and was shocked to see my name appear, especially since my English isn’t strong, so it was a bit of a struggle to understand how to create an account and purchase a Dh50 pencil.

“It was all worth it though, as I won thanks to Emirates Draw.”

He plans to spend the winnings on his family and helping those in need.

“I always try to give back and help others out as much as I can," he said.

"With my winnings I will help more people, especially those who depend on me, including relatives and friends,” he said.

Adul Qader, an investment analyst in Dubai, was in bed when he received a notification that he had won the Dh77,000 raffle.

“I was relaxing in bed when I received the notification. I was so shocked and happy at the same time that I jumped out of bed and celebrated the amazing news,” the Jordanian citizen said.

“I plan to invest my winnings and hope that my good fortune will continue to grow.”

To date, Emirates Draw has distributed more than Dh31 million in prize money to more than 23,000 participants.

Emirates Draws are held every Sunday and live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook, with seven lucky participants each winning Dh77,777.

The Dh100 Million Grand Prize, the largest in the region, is still up for grabs to be claimed by a single person or group of people who match all seven numbers from right to left.

People can participate in the weekly draw by buying a Dh50 pencil that will support the planting of corals. After registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose a number at random.