Three Mahzooz winners win life-changing Dh100,000 in draw

Three poeple taking part in the latest Mahzooz draw — two from Pakistan and one from India — have won Dh100,000 ($27,225) each.

Each winner said the amount of money will change their life forever.

Father-of-three Hassan, 44, lives with his family in Pakistan and only became aware of Mahzooz through his brother, who lives in Dubai.

He has been entering the Mahzooz draw since last month and was watching the live draw on Saturday when his numbers came up.

Hassan said he will use his winnings to start a business in his home country.

"I do not even know how to express my happiness and appreciation to Mahzooz for this award," he said.

"I intend to establish my own business in Pakistan and use the winnings for the future of my kids.

"I would like to thank my brother for introducing me to Mahzooz and I would like to thank Mahzooz for changing my life for the better.”

Setting up a new business

Father-of-three Zulfqar, 34, from Pakistan, also won Dh100,000 in the raffle draw. He has been working as a branch manager for a security company in Qatar for the past five years.

A former resident of Dubai, Zulfqar learnt of his win through an email from Mahzooz informing him of his good fortune.

He said will use the money to set up a business in Qatar.

"I am ecstatic and overjoyed to have won," he said. "My friend from Dubai introduced me to Mahzooz and I have also seen how proactive Mahzooz has been on social media."

Zulfqar said he had never expected to win the Mahzooz draw. "I plan to use this money to set up a business in Qatar,” he said.

Sleepless nights

Ramnagina, 44, has been working as a labourer in Dubai for 10 years. Photo: Mahzooz

The third winner of Dh100,000 was Indian father-of-two Ramnagina, 44, who has been working as a labourer in Dubai for the past 10 years.

He was unaware he had won the money until his colleagues told him. Having endured several sleepless nights, he is still unsure about what to do with his good fortune.

"I've had a lot of good luck," Ramnagina said. "I learnt about Mahzooz through my colleagues and I've been participating in the draw frequently since January but I never imagined I'd take home such a sizeable prize.

"When I learnt that I had won, I was unable to even sleep properly. Though I'm still deciding how to use this money, I want to thank Mahzooz for this incredible prize because it will undoubtedly transform my life.”

Mahzooz's draw on Saturday night was the 86th since the weekly event started.

During its time, it has created 25 millionaires — an average of one millionaire for every 3.4 draws.

People can participate in Mahzooz — which means ‘lucky’ in Arabic — by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and buying a bottle of water for Dh35 for charity.

For each bottle purchased, participants are eligible for one line in the Grand Draw and will automatically be entered into the weekly raffle, where three people will take home Dh100,000 each.

Mahzooz has also launched a summer promotion in which participants can win one kilogram of gold in an additional draw that will be held on July 30.