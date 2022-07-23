Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,332 new cases from 252,783 tests

The UAE reported 1,332 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday after an additional 252,783 tests were carried out.

This bring the overall tally of infections to 981,657.

One coronavirus-related death was reported in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 2,331.

Another 1,311 people beat the virus, as total recoveries rose to 961,307.

More than 175.5 million PCR tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Read More Latest updates on the coronavirus

Daily infections have dropped slightly this week after topping 1,800 cases on June 3. There were less than 200 in early May.

Authorities have urged people to follow rules and to wear masks in indoor public places or face fines of Dh3,000.