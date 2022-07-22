UAE's Reem Al Hashimy says Covid-19 vaccines should be accessible to all

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, participated in a Covid-19 global action plan meeting to discuss the fight against the coronavirus.

The virtual meeting was organised by Japan and the US. More than 30 countries and several international organisations participated.

They discussed mechanisms for the global distribution of vaccines, improving supply chains, supporting and protecting health care workers, and strengthening the global health security framework.

Ms Al Hashimy said the UAE will continue to support international humanitarian work to provide solutions to curb the spread of the virus.

This could be achieved by strengthening the global health system, and ensuring equitable and sustainable access to safe and effective vaccines, and treatments for all without discrimination, she said.

"The UAE was one of the first countries to extend a helping hand to fight the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, placing numerous initiatives in motion, and sending thousands of tonnes of medical aid, including vaccines, personal protection equipment, ventilators and tests to nearly 140 countries," Ms Al Hashimy said.

"Moreover, the UAE built and equipped field hospitals in nine countries including Palestine — Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Sudan, Mauritania and Sierra Leone."

Ms Al Hashimy said the UAE looks forward to working closely with the World Bank's Financial Intermediary Fund to provide vaccines in a sustainable manner and pledged to provide an additional $60 million in May.

In the last meeting, she said the challenges facing the supply chains for vaccine production were highlighted, and that "the UAE was able, through its strong infrastructure, location, and huge logistical capabilities, to meet these challenges and transport more than 1.3 billion doses of vaccines to countries in need".

Ms Al Hashimy said the UAE believes in the importance of strengthening international co-operation to achieve an effective response to the pandemic.

She said a commitment to joint action and the integration of the efforts of national and international health systems are needed to end this pandemic and support future resilience against any epidemic threats.

