Abu Dhabi passengers arriving at Heathrow describe turmoil and chaotic scenes

Businessmen and holidaymakers caught up in UK airport disruption have described chaotic scenes after landing in London from the Emirates.

Heathrow is at the centre of a row with airlines after it capped daily arrivals, forcing airlines to cancel scheduled flights and passengers to scrap plans.

From snaking queues at passport control to hours waiting in the baggage hall to collect luggage, it is a nightmare for those flying from the UAE to the UK, and elsewhere in Europe.

Quote Everyone crowded into the hall, but there were no belts running, no announcements and no bags Lionel Prodgers, regular flyer to London

Etihad Airways announced the first of its flights into Heathrow from Abu Dhabi had been rescheduled on Thursday.

Understaffed and underprepared for the bounce back from Covid-19 is how Emirates described the unfolding disruption at the UK’s busiest airports on Thursday.

Lionel Prodgers, a British management consultant in Abu Dhabi who regularly flies back to London for business, was caught up in delays at Heathrow on Sunday.

“I commute a lot between the UK and UAE, it was my first experience of returning to Heathrow for a while and it was a disaster,” he said.

“There was very little activity at Terminal 4. I flew business and was the first off the plane and through immigration.

“Thankfully, the e-gates were working so I was first in the baggage hall.

“At the same time, flights had arrived from Qatar and Oman, so it got very busy, very quickly.

“Everyone crowded into the hall, but there were no belts running, no announcements and no bags.”

British Airways staff at Heathrow last month voted to strike in a row over pay.

Refuelling staff at Heathrow announced the possibility of a three-day strike, with employees of Aviation Fuel Services (AFS) risking further delays to airline schedules later in July.

In June, images of mountains of luggage were posted on social media by disgruntled flyers, unable to track down their bags after landing in London.

Mr Prodgers said logistical issues remain unresolved almost a month later.

“Luckily, my bag was one of the first off but I was still waiting for more than an hour,” he said.

“Usually, it takes just 10 minutes when I fly business," he said. "I felt sorry for those left to wait, there was nowhere to sit down and rest and there was no information for passengers.

“The bags were just sitting on the planes waiting for people to take them off.

“I have to travel for business, I don’t have a choice.

“I was supposed to be travelling to Paris at the end of the month, but I have had my flight cancelled twice by British Airways.

“I’ve flown to Heathrow many times, but it has been declining for some time.”

Glasgow travellers endure three-hour security wait

A woman who recently travelled from Abu Dhabi to Glasgow also faced problems with her connection at Heathrow.

“It took us three hours to clear passport control and security, it was absolutely awful,” she said.

“They were not prioritising checks depending on what time you had to catch your connecting flight.

“So, there was a woman going along the queue basically telling everyone if they had a two-hour layover or less they’d definitely miss their connecting flights.”

Meanwhile, a passenger from the UAE said her initial flight from Heathrow to Glasgow was cancelled after arriving from Abu Dhabi this week.

“It was a whole day wasted,” the woman said on social media.

“It meant we were hanging about the airport hotel and then the airport itself all day.

“We couldn’t even get in the lounge because it was full.”

