British Airways staff at Heathrow set to strike this summer

Hundreds of British Airways workers at Heathrow Airport have voted to strike during the school summer holidays over a pay row.

The GMB trade union balloted its BA members working at the west London airport on Thursday morning, and 95 per cent of them voted for strike action this summer.

The union warned of “massive disruption” to travel over the coming months.

A separate vote of BA workers at Heathrow who are members of the Unite union is under way, with results expected on Monday.

The dispute over pay could see 700 check-in and ground handling staff at the UK’s busiest airport walk out.

The carrier’s refusal to reverse a 10 per cent pay cut imposed at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic is at the centre of the row, the unions said. BA said it has offered a 10 per cent one-off bonus to employees but had refused to give into demands for a return to pre-Covid pay.

The announcement of strikes among BA staff comes during the largest rail strikes in Britain in more than 30 years.

Nadine Houghton, GMB National Officer, said hit out at BA’s offer of “crumbs from the table” and questioned how the airline could have thought its proposal would be accepted by employees.

"With grim predictability, holiday makers face massive disruption thanks to the pig-headedness of British Airways," she said in a statement.

“BA have tried to offer our members crumbs from the table in the form of a 10 per cent one off bonus payment, but this doesn’t cut the mustard. Our members need to be reinstated the 10 per cent they had stolen from them last year with full back pay and the 10% bonus which other colleagues have been paid.

“GMB members at Heathrow have suffered untold abuse as they deal with the travel chaos caused by staff shortages and IT failures.

“At the same time, they’ve had their pay slashed during BA’s callous fire and rehire policy.

“What did BA think was going to happen?"

Urging the British flag carrier airline to reconsider, Ms Houghton said "it’s not too late to save the summer holidays" and pointed out that BA employees in other locations have had their pay cuts reversed. If the airline adopted the same policy for their Heathrow-based staff the industrial action would be called off, she added.

A spokesperson for BA called the strikes "extremely disappointing" but said the firm remains committed to finding a solution to the row.

"We’re extremely disappointed with the result and that the unions have chosen to take this course of action," the representative said. "Despite the extremely challenging environment and losses of more than £4bn, we made an offer of a 10% payment which was accepted by the majority of other colleagues.

"We are fully committed to work together to find a solution, because to deliver for our customers and rebuild our business we have to work as a team. We will of course keep our customers updated about what this means for them as the situation evolves."

