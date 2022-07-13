Six people killed in traffic accident in Ras Al Khaimah

Police said a vehicle travelling at high speed was involved in a crash with a lorry on Wednesday

RAK, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES �� Mar 2,2011: Traffic on the road in Ras Al Khaimah. (Pawan Singh / The National) For News. Story by Anna
Ali Al Shouk
Jul 13, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Six people were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a lorry in Ras Al Khaimah.

Police said the vehicle was travelling at high speed when the driver lost control at Emirates Ring Road in the emirate on Wednesday afternoon.

The force said the vehicle swerved and collided with a lorry.

Read more
Three flown to hospital after car falls into Ras Al Khaimah valley

Police patrols and ambulances hurried to the scene where five people were pronounced dead.

A sixth occupant passenger was flown to a hospital after sustaining severe injuries and later died.

Police experts are investigating the incident to determine its cause.

Updated: July 13, 2022, 2:50 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL