Six people killed in traffic accident in Ras Al Khaimah

Six people were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a lorry in Ras Al Khaimah.

Police said the vehicle was travelling at high speed when the driver lost control at Emirates Ring Road in the emirate on Wednesday afternoon.

The force said the vehicle swerved and collided with a lorry.

Police patrols and ambulances hurried to the scene where five people were pronounced dead.

A sixth occupant passenger was flown to a hospital after sustaining severe injuries and later died.

Police experts are investigating the incident to determine its cause.