Three airlifted to hospital after car falls into Ras Al Khaimah valley

Three people were taken to hospital by helicopter after their car fell into a valley below Jebel Yanis in Ras Al Khaimah.
Ras Al Khaimah Police said the car, which was carrying three Filipinos, including one woman, crashed before falling into a steep valley in the mountain range.
The occupants of the car suffered serious injuries.
In co-ordination with the National Search and Rescue Centre, the car was located and a helicopter flew the injured trio to Saqr hospital for treatment.
Updated: February 6th 2022, 2:13 PM