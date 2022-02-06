Three airlifted to hospital after car falls into Ras Al Khaimah valley

Three Filipino nationals injured in the accident

Three people were taken to hospital by helicopter after they suffered serious injuries in the accident. Wam
Salam Al Amir
Feb 6, 2022

Three people were taken to hospital by helicopter after their car fell into a valley below Jebel Yanis in Ras Al Khaimah.

Ras Al Khaimah Police said the car, which was carrying three Filipinos, including one woman, crashed before falling into a steep valley in the mountain range.

Ras Al Khaimah Police said the car crashed before falling into a steep valley in the mountain range. Image: Wam

Hiker flown to hospital after breaking leg on Ras Al Khaimah mountain trek

The occupants of the car suffered serious injuries.

In co-ordination with the National Search and Rescue Centre, the car was located and a helicopter flew the injured trio to Saqr hospital for treatment.

Updated: February 6th 2022, 2:13 PM
Ras Al KhaimahCarsUAE
