Three airlifted to hospital after car falls into Ras Al Khaimah valley

Three people were taken to hospital by helicopter after their car fell into a valley below Jebel Yanis in Ras Al Khaimah.

Ras Al Khaimah Police said the car, which was carrying three Filipinos, including one woman, crashed before falling into a steep valley in the mountain range.

The occupants of the car suffered serious injuries.

In co-ordination with the National Search and Rescue Centre, the car was located and a helicopter flew the injured trio to Saqr hospital for treatment.