Two killed in Dubai road accidents during Eid Al Adha

Two people were killed and eight others injured in traffic accidents on Dubai's roads during Eid Al Adha.

Police said that a total of nine accidents occurred during the holiday.

Both deaths were as a result of a vehicle collision with a pedestrian on the first day of Eid Al Adha.

Col Jumaa Bin Suwaidan, acting director of Dubai Police's Traffic Department, confirmed the fatalities happened on Saturday.

“First day of Eid Al Adha witnessed five traffic accidents where two people died in two run-over incidents. Four people were injured in three collision accidents,” said Col Bin Suwaidan.

“We spread more patrols on highways during the holiday and in high population areas to prevent pedestrians crossing from non-designated areas,” he added.

Speeding, failing to adhere to traffic laws and not leaving a safe distance between vehicles were the main reasons for the accidents.

Two accidents occurred during the second day of the Eid Al Adha at Al Refaa area and Umm Suqeim road, resulting in two moderate injuries.

One driver sustained a minor injury in a traffic accident on Friday between two vehicles at International City road, while there was one accident on the last day of Eid in which a driver was injured.

Col Bin Suwaidan urged motorists not to use mobile devices and to keep their attention on the road while following the speed limit.

Dubai Police's Command Centre received 50,748 calls on its emergency hotline 999 during Eid Al Adha.

Meanwhile, Sharjah recorded zero traffic deaths between July 9 and 11, while the call centre of its Central Operations Room received 22,112 phone calls.

Beachgoers enjoyed a safe holiday as Dubai Police recorded no maritime incidents.

Col Rashid Thani Al Ayel, deputy director of Ports Police Station, said they put in place a plan to secure beachgoers at 12 points across Dubai’s shores.

“There were zero incidents during the holiday. We spread patrols, jet-skies, and rescue boats across the beaches practically in JBR, Al Mamzar and Water Canal,” he said.

Dubai Police's Land Rescue Department recorded 20 incidents during the holiday, including people trapped in lifts and cars that were accidentally damaged.

