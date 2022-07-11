Muslims around the world celebrate Eid Al Adha 2022

Across the word, Muslims are celebrating the last days of Eid Al Adha, as worshippers said farewell to the Kaaba in the largest pilgrimage since the Covid-19 pandemic limited numbers attending Hajj.

One million Muslims from around the world flocked to Makkah, where pilgrims at the Grand Mosque on Sunday circled the cube-shaped Kaaba, which represents the metaphorical house of God, in farewell before heading home to continue celebrating the remainder of Eid Al Adha with family and friends.

Muslim worshippers perform their farewell Tawaf around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. EPA

All Muslims who are physically and financially able to complete the journey are supposed to do so at least once in their lifetime.

Saudi Arabia enforced limits on numbers attending to curb the spread of the coronavirus this year.

The Eid celebrations last for four days and are a time for family gatherings and exchanging gifts.