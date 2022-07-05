Delhi flight to Dubai diverted to Pakistan 'after pilot reports oil leak'

Indian airline SpiceJet to fly passengers to UAE in a replacement plane

A SpiceJet Boeing 737 plane flying from Delhi to Dubai was diverted to Pakistan. Reuters
Ramola Talwar Badam
Jul 05, 2022
A Delhi flight bound for Dubai was diverted to Pakistan on Tuesday after its pilot reported an oil leak, aviation authorities said.

The SpiceJet B737 plane landed in Karachi and all of its passengers disembarked safely, the Indian airline tweeted.

It said a replacement aircraft was being sent to the Pakistani city to take the passengers to Dubai.

Pakistan's aviation authorities said the aircraft was allowed to land early on Tuesday after the pilot informed air traffic control about an oil leak.

“Our engineers are working on it. The pilot said he needed to make a landing due to an engine oil leak,” Saif Ullah, a spokesman for the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority told The National.

SpiceJet said the plane was able to make a standard landing.

“No emergency was declared and the aircraft made a normal landing,” said SpiceJet.

“There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft. Passengers have been served refreshments.”

Flight SG-11 was scheduled to depart Delhi at 7.40am local time and arrive in Dubai at about 9.50am, UAE time.

Updated: July 05, 2022, 9:21 AM
