UAE field hospital begins operations in Afghanistan

A 1000-square metre field hospital has begun operations in Afghanistan.

The hospital was sent by the UAE as part of a wide-ranging relief aid package that has been delivered to Afghanistan since a strong earthquake struck last month.

The hospital includes 75 beds, 20 oxygen cylinders and two operating theatres and will contribute to a rapid medical response unit for those injured who require urgent medical assistance, the WAM news agency reported.

Eisa Aldhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Afghanistan, said: "Establishing the field hospital comes as part of the UAE's efforts to respond to challenges and provide rapid medical intervention and life-saving treatment to those in difficult-to-reach areas most affected by the earthquake."

Several aid shipments have been sent to Afghanistan from the UAE since President Sheikh Mohamed ordered an air bridge be established to provide relief following last month's disaster.

At least 1,150 people were killed in the quake, according to official figures. More than 2,000 people were also injured and around 10,000 houses were partially or completely destroyed in the disaster.

It is estimated that thousands more Afghans need rapid medical intervention and continued care.