UAE sends three planes carrying aid to Afghanistan

The UAE has sent three planes full of cargo, including a 1,000-square-metre field hospital, to help the Afghanistan earthquake relief effort.

The hospital includes 75 beds and two operating rooms equipped with medical supplies and devices.

The latest humanitarian effort comes after President Sheikh Mohamed ordered that an air bridge be established to provide relief following last month's disaster.

The UAE also sent 16 tonnes of equipment and a medical team to operate the hospital and provide services.

“The field hospital and medical aid are part of efforts to rapidly respond to medical emergencies and support those affected by the earthquake that recently occurred south-east of the Afghan city of Khost,” said Eisa Aldhaheri, UAE ambassador to Afghanistan.

He said the latest effort reflects the UAE's determination to provide all the necessary support to start operating the field hospital as quickly as possible.

As a result of the earthquake, thousands of injured need rapid medical intervention and continued care.

“The UAE recently sent an aid plane carrying 30 tonnes of food supplies as part of the relief air bridge for earthquake victims in Afghanistan,” he said.

“The shipment is addressing the food shortage for a large number of families and vulnerable groups, especially women and children, affected by the earthquake.”