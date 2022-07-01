Abu Dhabi's Delma Street renamed to honour Emirati cultural and business figure

An Abu Dhabi street was renamed to honour a distinguished Emirati cultural and business figure.

Saeed bin Ahmed Al Otaiba Street — formerly Delma Street — recognises Mr Al Otaiba's huge contribution to Abu Dhabi's economy and cultural heritage, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported on Friday.

The new street sign is the result of a directive from the President, Sheikh Mohamed, and was unveiled by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court and member of the Executive Council.

Mr Al Otaiba was born in 1916 in the Al Dhahr neighbourhood of Abu Dhabi, the office said.

He started his career as a pearl trader and later traded commodities across the region.

Al Otaiba also served in several government entities after the formation of the UAE in 1971, including as chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Industry and Commerce and as chairman of the UAE Federation of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and became a respected poet.

The ceremony to inaugurate the street was attended by Mugheer Al Khaili, chairman of the Department of Community Development and member of the Executive Council; Falah Al Ahbabi, chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and member of the Executive Council; as well as Al Otaiba family members and several senior officials.