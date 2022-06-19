Dubai Police return lost bags and cash to Russian tourist in 30 minutes

Woman realised she had left her belongings on the bus she took from La Mer to the Palm Islands

A Russian tourist's bags and money were quickly and safely returned to her by Dubai Police. Photo: Dubai Police
Salam Al Amir
Jun 19, 2022
Dubai Police returned a Russian tourist's bags just 30 minutes after she left them on a bus.

The woman called 901 to report that she had got off the bus but forgotten to take two bags containing her mobile phone, wallet, credit cards, passport and some cash, the police said in a media release.

“The tourist couldn’t remember the bus number or the route to retrieve the luggage,” said Col Khalfan Al Jallaf, director of the Dubai Tourist Police Department.

“We formed a team to track her journey across Dubai and review routes. We also used the smart systems across the city.”

The team soon located the bus the tourist had taken from La Mer to the Palm Islands.

They contacted the bus driver, who confirmed he had found the tourist’s belongings.

“He was not able to identify or reach the owner [after she got off the bus],” Col Khalfan Al Jallaf said.

The woman thanked the police for their quick action.

Updated: June 19, 2022, 9:16 AM
