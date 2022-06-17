Fire crews tackle blaze in downtown Abu Dhabi

A large fire broke out in Abu Dhabi on Friday afternoon.

Thick plumes of smoke were visible over the city skyline above high-rise buildings in video footage shared on social media.

Teams from Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence are currently tackling the fire.

In a post on Twitter, police said the fire was in Al Zahiyah, in the Downtown area of the capital, and that investigations were under way to determine its cause.

The force did not not give further details on the specific location of the fire, or if there were any casualties, but said it would provide an update later.