Dubai resident says Dh77,777 win in Emirates Draw was beginner's luck

A driver who has lived in Dubai for 13 years says his life has changed after scooping Dh77,777 in the Emirates Draw only weeks after buying his first ticket.

Mintu Barua from Bangladesh started participating in the draw only weeks before his win and won the money after buying a Dh50 ticket for the third time.

The 40-year-old, who works as a limousine driver for a Dubai taxi company, said he will never forget receiving a call from the draw’s organiser informing him of the win.

Quote I was shocked when I got a phone call from Emirates Draw saying that I won, since I’ve participated just two or three times Mintu Barua, driver

“My colleague encouraged me to buy Dh50 worth of pencils after he won last month,” he said.

“I’m so happy that I did because now my life has changed completely. I was shocked when I got a phone call from Emirates Draw saying that I won, since I’ve participated just two or three times.”

While he is still figuring out what to do with his winnings, he said all he wants to do is celebrate and enjoy the moment.

“I’m going to keep participating and hopefully I’ll have the chance to win again in the future, maybe even the grand prize of Dh100 million," he said.

Fellow winner Sivy Abraham, 32, was among seven people who each pocketed Dh77,777 after the latest draw.

Mintu Barua from Bangladesh only started participating in the draw weeks before his win. Photo: Emirates Draw

The Indian citizen, who works as an operations manager in the medical sector, said he plans to divide his winnings between his parents, charity, and into a savings pot.

“I’m still in happy shock that I won after participating just once,” he said.

“My family was very happy and excited when I told them that I had won, especially since we all support one another.

“I’m going to keep participating and I hope that I’ll win the grand prize one day, although I’m not sure what I’ll do if that happens.”

A third winner, Muhammad Mansoor, from Pakistan, said luck was finally on his side when he bagged the prize after nine months of entering the draw.

Living in Ajman, Mr Mansoor initially thought he had won Dh77 when he received his congratulatory email from Emirates Draw, only to discover that the amount was much higher after checking his dashboard.

Read more Filipino nurse in UAE to support family back home after winning Dh77,777 in Emirates Draw

“I plan to clear my debts, buy something special for my mother, and put the remaining amount in savings,” he said.

“I hope to go on Umrah later this year so the winnings will help me save towards it.”

Emirates Draw has distributed more thanDh27 million in prize money to more than 19,000 participants to date. The Dh100 million grand prize, the largest in the region, has still not been won.

Participants have another chance to try for the life-changing prize during the next draw round, which will be broadcast live on Sunday, June 12 at 9pm.

Abu Dhabi Big Ticket: winners tell how jackpot changed their lives – in pictures