UAE weather: hot, sunny and dusty, with temperatures reaching 49°C

The mercury will reach 46°C in Abu Dhabi city and 45°C in Dubai but it will be hottest in the southern parts of the country

A hot and sunny day lies ahead for Abu Dhabi. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National
Gillian Duncan
Jun 09, 2022
Alpha V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Temperatures could top 49°C in some areas in the UAE on Thursday.

The skies will be mostly sunny, but low clouds could appear over the east coast throughout the morning. Light to moderate winds will blow at times, kicking up dust.

The mercury will reach 46°C in Abu Dhabi city and 45°C in Dubai. However, it could top 49°C in some areas in the south.

World Environment Day 2022: how do we tackle the plastic problem?

Humidity is expected to reach 80 per cent on the coast and 70 per cent inland.

Friday will be hot and dusty, as winds freshen by night, blowing up dust. Temperatures will be similar, reaching 45°C in Abu Dhabi city and 44°C in Dubai.

Temperatures will fall at the weekend but it will be dusty, as moderate to fresh winds lead to suspended dust particles.

Temperatures will reach 42°C in Abu Dhabi city and 41°C in Dubai on Saturday.

It will be a similar picture on Sunday, with moderate to fresh winds whip up dust, which could become suspended. The mercury will top 39°C in Abu Dhabi city and Dubai.

Hot weather in the UAE — in pictures

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - May 30, 2009: A lady takes refuge from the sun with an umbrella, it was a hot day today in Abu Dhabi. ( Ryan Carter / The National ) *** stock, hot, heat, weather, sun, *** Local Caption *** RC008-HeatHot.JPGRC008-HeatHot.JPGRC008-HeatHot.JPG

A woman shields herself from the sun in Abu Dhabi. All photos taken on June 6, 2021.

Updated: June 09, 2022, 4:27 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL