UAE weather: hot, sunny and dusty, with temperatures reaching 49°C

Temperatures could top 49°C in some areas in the UAE on Thursday.

The skies will be mostly sunny, but low clouds could appear over the east coast throughout the morning. Light to moderate winds will blow at times, kicking up dust.

The mercury will reach 46°C in Abu Dhabi city and 45°C in Dubai. However, it could top 49°C in some areas in the south.

Humidity is expected to reach 80 per cent on the coast and 70 per cent inland.

Friday will be hot and dusty, as winds freshen by night, blowing up dust. Temperatures will be similar, reaching 45°C in Abu Dhabi city and 44°C in Dubai.

Temperatures will fall at the weekend but it will be dusty, as moderate to fresh winds lead to suspended dust particles.

Temperatures will reach 42°C in Abu Dhabi city and 41°C in Dubai on Saturday.

It will be a similar picture on Sunday, with moderate to fresh winds whip up dust, which could become suspended. The mercury will top 39°C in Abu Dhabi city and Dubai.

Hot weather in the UAE — in pictures