Air Arabia flight makes emergency landing in India due to engine failure

Flight from Chittagong to Abu Dhabi issued a mayday call after an engine problem

An Air Arabia plane mid-flight was forced to make an emergency landing after suffering an engine stall mid-flight. Photo: Air Arabia
Gillian Duncan
Jun 08, 2022
A Bangladesh to Abu Dhabi flight was forced to make an emergency landing on Monday after one of the plane’s engines stalled in mid-air.

Air Arabia flight 3L-062, an Airbus A320 travelling from Chittagong, issued a mayday call after one of the aircraft's engines failed.

It landed safely at Ahmedabad airport a short time later.

Air Arabia were contacted for comment.

India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered an investigation into the incident.

A statement from the DGCA said the pilot radioed for help after the engine failure triggered warning lights in the cockpit.

The flight was immediately diverted to Ahmedabad.

“[Engine one] was shut down. Crew declared mayday and diverted to Ahmedabad," the statement said.

"The preliminary investigation will be done by the DGCA in consultation with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).”

Teams from the DGCA and AAIB will travel to Ahmedabad for the preliminary investigation, the regulator said.

Last month, an Abu Dhabi-bound plane from Albania was struck by lightning during the flight.

Wizz Air flight WAZ 7092 was hit shortly after it departed from Tirana, Albania on Monday. The aircraft turned back shortly after and landed safely in the Albanian capital.

People travelling on the flight reported a large bang after the strike.

Updated: June 08, 2022, 1:15 PM
