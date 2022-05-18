Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches 'city check-in' services

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the introduction of a city check-in service for passengers in the capital.

It enables travellers with Abu Dhabi's first low-cost carrier to drop off their bags, collect their boarding pass and select their seats before going to the airport, state news agency Wam reported on Wednesday.

Passengers can then travel directly to their flight after arriving at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The facility is available at the Air Arabia sales shop in central Abu Dhabi and it will accept baggage from between 24 and eight hours before departure. Luggage is then transported directly to the airport.

The airline, a joint venture between Air Arabia and Etihad Airways, launched in July 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic with a maiden flight to the Egyptian port city of Alexandria from Abu Dhabi.

It aims to attract more tourists, feed into Etihad's long-haul network and offer affordable travel options to UAE residents.

