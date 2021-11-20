Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches route to New Delhi

Passengers can head from Abu Dhabi International Airport to Indira Gandhi International Airport and back from November 24

Panna Munyal
Nov 20, 2021

Abu Dhabi's first low-cost airline has added another destination to its growing network.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will begin operating return flights to New Delhi from the UAE on November 24.

There will be four flights to the Indian capital per week, on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Outbound flights are scheduled to leave Abu Dhabi International Airport at 10.35am, arriving at Indira Gandhi International Airport at 3.20pm Indian Standard Time.

The return flights will depart New Delhi on the same days at 4pm IST and return to Abu Dhabi at 6.40pm UAE time.

The new route is the 18th to be added to Air Arabia Abu Dhabi's network. The low-cost airline, which was launched in July 2020, also flies to Alexandria, Baku, Cairo, Chattogram, Dhaka, Faisalabad, Kathmandu, Khartoum, Multan, Muscat, Salalah, Sarajevo, Sohag, Tashkent, Tbilisi, Trabzon and Yerevan.

More information is available at airarabia.com

Updated: November 20th 2021, 7:39 AM
