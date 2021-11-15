Etihad postpones Cape Town flight launch to December

Etihad Airways has delayed the launch of flights from Abu Dhabi to Cape Town, citing operational reasons.

In September, the national airline of the UAE announced the start of flights to three destinations in Africa – Zanzibar, Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Flights to Johannesburg will go ahead as planned from November 25 and to the popular holiday island of Zanzibar a day later on November 26. But Etihad flights to South Africa's Cape Town, originally scheduled to begin on the same day as the Johannesburg service, will be delayed by two weeks.

"Due to operational reasons, Etihad Airways will postpone the start of its upcoming Cape Town service by two weeks, from November 25 to December 11," a representative for the airline told The National.

"We regret any inconvenience this may cause and are actively reaching out to affected guests to assist with alternative travel arrangements. We look forward to commencing operations to this beautiful coastal city in time for the end-of-year holidays and, in the meantime, will be launching our flights to Johannesburg on November 25 as planned."

Etihad flights to South Africa were due to operate to Johannesburg, then onwards to Cape Town three times a week from December, via a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Travellers hoping to fly to the Mother City from the UAE capital will now need to wait a bit longer.

Etihad's new A350-100 is dressed for National Day

Etihad has also unveiled a new livery, which celebrates the UAE turning 50. Etihad shared a picture of its newest jet, the A350-100, dressed in the special livery which is emblazoned with the number 50 and the UAE colours.

Meet the newest addition to the Etihad fleet family, the A350 dressed in a special livery celebrating 50 years of the UAE. #UAE50 #DubaiAirShow pic.twitter.com/ek6h9AcMFO — Etihad Airways (@etihad) November 14, 2021

One of the most fuel-efficient aircraft in the world, the new wide-body is on display at the Dubai Airshow, which is taking place at Dubai World Central until Thursday.

The jet will be the latest addition to Etihad's sustainability test-bed programme, currently operated via a Boeing Greenliner.