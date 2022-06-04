Emirati pupils injured in traffic accident that killed two in stable condition

Three Emirati pupils injured in a traffic accident in Fujairah on Wednesday that killed two young boys are in a stable condition, doctors say.

The children, in kindergarten, grade 1 and grade five, were on their way to school in a privately hired minibus when it collided with an SUV.

The minibus was travelling from Al Dhaid in Sharjah to the Emirates National School when the accident happened, killing two boys in grades four and six.

The SUV driver sustained head injuries, while three children and a bus attendant suffered moderate to minor injuries.

Read More Two Emirati pupils killed and three hurt in school-run crash

“We received the children, the driver, the attendant, and the female driver of the other car around 6:50am,” said Doctor Samir Saeed, head of emergency at Al Dhaid hospital.

Dr Saeed said the two boys killed in the accident "died before they arrived to the hospital”.

Surgical consultant Dr Marwan Younis said one of the three injured children was in a critical condition when he arrived at the hospital.

“He was sent to the intensive care unit and his condition has now stabilised,” he said.

“All three injured children have begun to eat and move, and hopefully within two to three days they can return to their homes.”

Emergency services in Fujairah are investigating.