Two Emirati pupils killed and three hurt in school run crash

Two Emirati pupils died after the vehicle that was taking them to school was involved in a crash on Wednesday.

The boys, in grade four and six, were in a privately-driven minibus on the way to Emirates National School in Rahmaniya, Sharjah when the accident happened.

Three schoolmates in the same vehicle, in kindergarten, grade 1 and grade five, sustained injuries.

A relative told The National the crash happened on the way from their homes in Al Dhaid and that an SUV collided with the minibus.

No further details were revealed.

“The pupils were on their way to the school when the accident happened,” Fudail Al Ahmed, principal of the school, told The National.

He said the minibus was not a school-owned vehicle.

“The accident came as a huge shock for all of us at the school,” he said.

Read More Ajman pupil dies after being run over by school bus

The relative, who asked not to give their name, said pupils were taken to school together from Al Dhaid and back every day.

The pupils, the driver, and another person were all taken to Al Dhaid hospital where the two boys - who are cousins - died.

The driver sustained head injuries while the three other children suffered moderate to minor injuries.

Emergency services are investigating.